Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,713,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,172 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.9% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Exxon Mobil worth $531,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,058,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,468,147,000 after buying an additional 1,111,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,307,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,345,132,000 after acquiring an additional 342,967 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $6,163,719,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,598,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,023,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,500,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,912 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:XOM opened at $136.90 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $136.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $83.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 9th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.84.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $351,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 28,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,758.96. The trade was a 9.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Exxon Mobil

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.