WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,844 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 265.8% during the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEC opened at $110.35 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.37 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.51.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.75%.WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.170-5.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.9525 dividend. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $116.00 target price on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.36.

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC’s operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

