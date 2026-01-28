Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 140.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,073,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627,397 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.27% of Howmet Aerospace worth $210,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HWM. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 52.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HWM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $205.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $247.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $240.00 price objective on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $246.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.53.

HWM stock opened at $215.47 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.04 and a 52 week high of $226.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 18.18%.The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

