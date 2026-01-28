SG Americas Securities LLC Has $263,000 Holdings in Popular, Inc. $BPOP

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,071 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 225,957 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Popular by 2,158.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Popular by 262.9% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Popular by 112.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Popular by 3,925.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Popular alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Popular news, VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total transaction of $114,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,043.36. The trade was a 27.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $2,837,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 193,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,907,770. This represents a 11.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on BPOP shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Popular in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Popular from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Popular

Trending Headlines about Popular

Here are the key news stories impacting Popular this week:

Popular Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of BPOP opened at $130.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.63. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.23 and a 12 month high of $133.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.32.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $815.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.55 million. Popular had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

About Popular

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, is a financial holding company and a leading provider of banking services in the United States mainland and Puerto Rico. Through its primary subsidiaries—Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular Bank—the company delivers comprehensive commercial and consumer banking solutions. It offers deposit products, lending facilities, cash management services and payment-processing solutions designed for individuals, small businesses and large corporations.

The company’s product suite encompasses checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, residential and commercial mortgage loans, business lines of credit and credit cards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.