SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 238,015 Shares of Hecla Mining Company $HL

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 92.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 238,015 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 28.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 61,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 125,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 634,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.46 and a beta of 1.28. Hecla Mining Company has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $34.17.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $409.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining Company will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th were given a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently 3.23%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $26.50 price target on Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.50 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

In other Hecla Mining news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 18,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $278,395.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 207,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $4,030,679.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 906,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,601,705.40. This trade represents a 18.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 426,679 shares of company stock valued at $7,678,773 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hecla Mining Company, founded in 1891 and headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, is one of the oldest publicly traded precious metals companies in the United States. Originally established to develop the rich silver deposits of the Coeur d’Alene district, Hecla has evolved into a diversified mining enterprise focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold, with by-product credits from lead and zinc.

The company’s principal operations are located in North America and Latin America.

