UBS Group AG $UBS Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,368 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,963 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 75.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 2,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 535.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $60.30 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Trending Headlines about UBS Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UBS Group this week:

UBS Group Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $49.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.98. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.36. The firm has a market cap of $153.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.28. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 11.02%.The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. UBS Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UBS Group

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.