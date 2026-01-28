Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 27,891 Shares of Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,891 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 162.7% in the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,490.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

HRL opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $32.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Hormel Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.48%.

Hormel Foods Corporation is a global branded foods company primarily engaged in the production, marketing and distribution of value-added, high-quality meat and food products. The company’s portfolio spans a range of categories including refrigerated and frozen meats, pantry staples, specialty foods and shelf-stable items. Through manufacturing facilities located across North America and international markets, Hormel Foods supplies retail grocers, foodservice operators, convenience stores and e-commerce platforms.

Among its best-known brands, Hormel Foods produces SPAM® canned meats, Jennie-O® turkey products, Skippy® peanut butter and Applegate® natural and organic meats.

