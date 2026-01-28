Lionsgate Studios Corp. (NYSE:LION) Receives $9.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Lionsgate Studios Corp. (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.1364.

LION has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lionsgate Studios from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Benchmark raised their target price on Lionsgate Studios from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a report on Thursday, December 18th.

In related news, insider Michael Raymond Burns sold 21,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $195,949.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,061,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,581,529.13. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Lionsgate Studios during the second quarter valued at $214,831,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 251.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,805,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151,822 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 658.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115,334 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 3,352.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,753,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lionsgate Studios in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,142,000.

Shares of LION stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average is $7.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of -0.48. Lionsgate Studios has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $10.09.

Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.14). Analysts anticipate that Lionsgate Studios will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lionsgate Studios, operating under the ticker NYSE:LION, is a leading global entertainment company specializing in the production, acquisition and distribution of motion pictures, television programming and digital content. Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, and with additional operations in Vancouver, the company develops, finances and markets feature films that span a wide range of genres—from major franchise hits like The Hunger Games and John Wick to independent and specialty titles.

