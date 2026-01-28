1-800 FLOWERS.COM (FLWS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

1-800 FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share and revenue of $700.5780 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.24). 1-800 FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.32 million. On average, analysts expect 1-800 FLOWERS.COM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $257.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62. 1-800 FLOWERS.COM has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,368,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,493,000 after buying an additional 1,368,065 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC raised its stake in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 56.3% during the third quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 2,516,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,576,000 after acquiring an additional 906,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 31.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,125,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 272,056 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 643,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 28,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 642,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 112,032 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLWS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised 1-800 FLOWERS.COM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $7.50.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, founded in 1976 by Jim McCann and headquartered in Jericho, New York, is a leading floral and gift retailer in North America. Operating primarily through its online platform and call center, the company offers a wide selection of fresh-cut flowers, gourmet foods, gift baskets, plants and home décor items. With a network of affiliated florists and its own floral production farms, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM facilitates same-day delivery services across the United States, reaching more than 90% of U.S.

