Isabella Bank (ISBA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its results before the market opens on Thursday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter.

Isabella Bank Trading Down 1.8%

OTCMKTS:ISBA opened at $49.84 on Wednesday. Isabella Bank has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $365.58 million, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.09.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) is a locally owned bank holding company headquartered in Mount Pleasant, Michigan. Operating as a community bank, it provides a full range of banking services to individuals and businesses through its network of branch offices and digital channels. The bank focuses on building long-term client relationships and supporting economic development in the Central Michigan region.

The bank’s core offerings include personal deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit and money market accounts, along with online and mobile banking platforms.

