Brokerages Set Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) Price Target at $84.40

Shares of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Haemonetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $67.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.29. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $47.31 and a 52-week high of $87.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $327.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.61 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 12.67%.The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Haemonetics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Haemonetics by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 59.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 8,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Haemonetics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 61,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Corporation is a global provider of blood management solutions that support the collection, processing and transfusion of blood and blood products. The company’s offerings are designed to enhance patient safety and operational efficiency for blood centers, hospitals and plasma collection facilities. Haemonetics serves healthcare providers worldwide by delivering integrated systems, software and consumables that address critical needs throughout the continuum of blood management.

The company’s product portfolio includes automated apheresis and plasma collection systems, surgical blood salvage and coagulation monitoring devices, and pathogen reduction technologies.

