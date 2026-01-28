Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMD. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.06.
Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.3%
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total value of $26,892,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,277,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,116,186.64. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,876.78. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 164,000 shares of company stock worth $36,034,173 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% during the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
- Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler raised its price target to $300 and kept an Overweight rating, citing Helios ramp and OpenAI-driven upside — a clear analyst endorsement that supports further upside. Piper Sandler Sees Helios Ramp and OpenAI Driving AMD Upside
- Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer flagged AMD as facing a supply shortage that “can’t be met,” implying demand strength for AMD’s chips — a bullish narrative for revenue and pricing power ahead of results. AMD is Facing a Shortage That Can’t Be Met, Says Jim Cramer
- Positive Sentiment: Bank of America and other sell-side commentary continue to list AMD among attractive AI/chip investments, reinforcing the positive institutional backdrop for multiple quarters of growth. BofA Analyst Identifies Nvidia, AMD, Broadcom, Credo as Attractive Investments
- Positive Sentiment: Leaked retail bundle reports for a new Ryzen 7 9850X3D CPU + RAM lifted sentiment, suggesting upcoming product refreshes could support consumer/desktop demand and aftermarket enthusiasm. AMD Stock Gains on Leaked Ryzen 7 9850X3D CPUs & RAM Bundle
- Neutral Sentiment: Market previews and earnings-watch pieces note analysts expect continued earnings growth and position AMD as likely to beat — upcoming earnings remain the main near-term catalyst but also a risk if guidance disappoints. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Earnings Expected to Grow
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data posted for January appears to show zero shares (likely a reporting anomaly); absent reliable short-interest evidence, this item is not a clear market mover. (Data entry: 1/27/2026)
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector news — notably Intel’s post-earnings volatility — is shifting investor attention across chip names; this can be neutral-to-positive for AMD if investor flows favor higher-growth AI/compute names. Intel’s 21% Sell-Off Looks Ugly—But the Numbers Tell Another Story
- Negative Sentiment: Short-term profit-taking and sector rotation caused a recent ~3% intraday pullback as traders locked gains after a big run; that volatility can persist into earnings and damp sentiment. AMD Stock Plunges 3% On Monday Amid Sector Rotation And Profit-Taking
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.
Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.
