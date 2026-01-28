Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) traded as high as C$22.20 and last traded at C$22.05, with a volume of 58456 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.09.

AD.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$24.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$20.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.52. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust is an open-ended trust. The Trust, through its subsidiaries, indirectly provides alternative financing to private companies (Partners) in exchange for distributions with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for payment of distributions to unitholders of the Trust. Distributions from the Partners are adjusted each year based on the percentage change of a top-line financial performance measure such as gross margin and same-store sales and rank in priority to the owner’s common equity position.

