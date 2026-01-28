Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after CICC Research raised their price target on the stock from $50.40 to $64.40. CICC Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Freeport-McMoRan traded as high as $63.58 and last traded at $61.21, with a volume of 31583731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.41.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Dbs Bank lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 28,423 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,364,019.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 105,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,059.06. This trade represents a 21.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 9,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $456,201.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 38,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,349.26. This represents a 19.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets and ratings — Scotiabank upped its target to $70 (outperform) and CICC raised its target to $64.40, signaling fresh buy-side conviction and potential upside pressure on the stock. Scotiabank Raises FCX Price Target to $70

Analysts raised targets and ratings — Scotiabank upped its target to $70 (outperform) and CICC raised its target to $64.40, signaling fresh buy-side conviction and potential upside pressure on the stock. Positive Sentiment: Macro/sector story is supportive: MarketBeat and other outlets highlight a structural copper bull market driven by electrification and AI data-center buildouts — a direct tailwind for copper-focused Freeport. What the Future Could Hold After a 70% Rebound

Macro/sector story is supportive: MarketBeat and other outlets highlight a structural copper bull market driven by electrification and AI data-center buildouts — a direct tailwind for copper-focused Freeport. Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat: FCX posted stronger-than-expected revenue and an adjusted EPS beat (helping validate margin leverage to high copper prices), which supports investor confidence in near-term cash flow upside if metals remain elevated. Freeport Q4 Earnings

Q4 earnings beat: FCX posted stronger-than-expected revenue and an adjusted EPS beat (helping validate margin leverage to high copper prices), which supports investor confidence in near-term cash flow upside if metals remain elevated. Positive Sentiment: Momentum and market attention: Zacks and other sites flag FCX as a strong momentum/trending stock and coverage of a new 52-week high/analyst upgrade has drawn inflows and options activity from traders. Zacks: Strong Momentum Stock

Momentum and market attention: Zacks and other sites flag FCX as a strong momentum/trending stock and coverage of a new 52-week high/analyst upgrade has drawn inflows and options activity from traders. Neutral Sentiment: Options-market signals show elevated interest and positioning but are ambiguous on direction — heavy flow can amplify moves but also increase volatility. Options Market Insights

Options-market signals show elevated interest and positioning but are ambiguous on direction — heavy flow can amplify moves but also increase volatility. Negative Sentiment: Production disruption remains a headwind: the Grasberg mudslide cut output, and Freeport guided to slightly lower 2026 copper/gold sales before restoration — lingering supply impacts could pressure revenue if copper weakens. Grasberg Production Impact and Outlook

Production disruption remains a headwind: the Grasberg mudslide cut output, and Freeport guided to slightly lower 2026 copper/gold sales before restoration — lingering supply impacts could pressure revenue if copper weakens. Negative Sentiment: Near-term copper-price risk: some forecasters (and the MarketBeat/Goldman discussion) expect a pullback from record highs, and FCX’s cash flow is highly sensitive to copper moves—near-term price weakness could reverse recent gains. Copper Forecasts and Impact

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,494,793 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,431,326,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950,557 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 89.4% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 17,569,169 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $761,623,000 after buying an additional 8,292,873 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $159,147,000. Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 60.6% in the second quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 9,522,673 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $412,808,000 after buying an additional 3,593,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 289.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,844,504 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $150,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856,302 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $90.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average is $45.22.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.50%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

