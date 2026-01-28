Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Receives $210.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.00.

PAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAC. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 48.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 680.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 20.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAC opened at $283.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $256.15 and a 200-day moving average of $241.13. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico has a 12-month low of $168.62 and a 12-month high of $285.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC), commonly known as GAP, is a leading airport operator in Mexico. Established in 1998 as part of the federal government’s airport privatization program, GAP holds long?term concession agreements—typically 50 years—to manage, develop and operate airports under a public–private partnership model. Through these concessions, the company undertakes terminal expansions, runway maintenance and the modernization of navigation and security systems.

The company’s portfolio comprises 12 airports across Mexico’s Pacific and western regions, including major hubs such as Guadalajara, Tijuana, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán, as well as regional facilities in Aguascalientes, Morelia and La Paz.

