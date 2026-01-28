Beazer Homes USA (BZH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, January 29th. Analysts expect Beazer Homes USA to post earnings of ($0.49) per share and revenue of $423.2330 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.
Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.27. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 1.92%.The business had revenue of $791.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Beazer Homes USA to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Beazer Homes USA Price Performance
Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $23.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $687.79 million, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 16.21 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.28. Beazer Homes USA has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $28.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 454.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 123.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.
About Beazer Homes USA
Beazer Homes USA, Inc is a national homebuilder specializing in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company serves a diverse range of buyers, offering product lines that span from entry-level homes to move-up and active adult communities. In addition to its core homebuilding operations, Beazer provides mortgage financing, title and closing services through its subsidiaries, aiming to simplify the home-buying process and manage risk across the transaction.
Operating in key growth markets across the United States, Beazer Homes maintains a presence in more than a dozen metropolitan areas, including select markets in the Southeast, Southwest and West.
