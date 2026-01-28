Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, January 29th. Analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to post earnings of $2.47 per share and revenue of $578.0470 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 2:00 PM ET.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $567.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.54 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 21.99%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $135.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.32 and a 200-day moving average of $128.37. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $100.31 and a 12 month high of $146.44.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.15%.

In related news, EVP Coolidge E. Rhodes, Jr. sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,965. The trade was a 15.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth $4,530,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 48,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CFR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is the holding company for Frost Bank, a Texas-chartered financial institution whose origins date back to 1868 in San Antonio. As one of the oldest banking organizations in the state, it offers a broad range of services to individuals, small and large businesses, and institutional clients. Core banking activities include commercial lending, deposit services, cash management and trade finance, while consumer products cover residential mortgages, personal lines of credit and home equity loans.

Beyond traditional banking, the company provides comprehensive treasury and equipment leasing solutions tailored to support working capital and capital expenditure requirements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.