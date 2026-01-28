Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Up 1,893.3% in January

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,968,961 shares, an increase of 1,893.3% from the December 31st total of 500,119 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,456,635 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 333,456,635 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. 309,084,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,089,375. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

Get Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions alerts:

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc (OTCMKTS: AITX) is a technology company focused on developing and deploying advanced robotic and artificial intelligence solutions for security, surveillance and remote monitoring applications. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices, the company offers integrated platforms that combine autonomous robotics, machine learning software and cloud-based monitoring services to enhance operational efficiency, safety and threat detection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.