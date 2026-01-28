Short Interest in Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Drops By 91.9%

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 248 shares, a decrease of 91.9% from the December 31st total of 3,076 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fagron Price Performance

ARSUF stock remained flat at $26.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 633. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.25. Fagron has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $26.81.

About Fagron

Fagron (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) is a global pharmaceutical compounding company that supplies raw materials, equipment and services to compounding pharmacies, hospitals and healthcare practitioners. Its portfolio encompasses a range of pharmaceutical ingredients, dosage forms and specialized compounding solutions designed to meet patient-specific needs. The company supports the preparation of customized medications in areas such as dermatology, pain management, hormone replacement therapy and veterinary medicine, providing both sterile and non-sterile compounding products.

Headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, Fagron operates in more than 55 countries across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa.

