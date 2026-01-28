Short Interest in The Bank of East Asia Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Declines By 85.7%

The Bank of East Asia Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 845 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the December 31st total of 5,924 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,087 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,087 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Bank of East Asia Stock Down 7.7%

Shares of OTCMKTS BKEAY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298. Bank of East Asia has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63.

Bank of East Asia Company Profile

Bank of East Asia, Limited is a Hong Kong–based commercial bank established in 1918. As one of the territory’s largest independently owned banks, it provides a comprehensive range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. The institution operates through a network of branches and digital channels designed to support both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

The bank’s core offerings include personal banking services such as deposit accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, credit cards and wealth management solutions.

