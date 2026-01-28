BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Short Interest Up 3,564.8% in January

BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,848 shares, a growth of 3,564.8% from the December 31st total of 105 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,078 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,078 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

BPER Banca Stock Performance

Shares of BPXXY remained flat at $29.65 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.97. BPER Banca has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $29.74.

BPER Banca Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1253 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 409.0%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BPER Banca in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

BPER Banca Company Profile

BPER Banca S.p.A., formerly known as Banca Popolare dell’Emilia Romagna, is an Italian banking group headquartered in Modena, Italy. Established in 1867, the company provides a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. BPER Banca operates through an extensive branch network across Italy and maintains an over?the?counter listing in the United States under the ticker symbol BPXXY.

The bank’s core activities encompass traditional retail banking products—such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans—alongside corporate lending, trade finance, leasing and factoring services.

