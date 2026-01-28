Short Interest in Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGR) Decreases By 84.1%

Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,266 shares, a decrease of 84.1% from the December 31st total of 20,546 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,149 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,149 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Franklin FTSE Germany ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLGR traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,982. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.04. The company has a market cap of $57.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.04. Franklin FTSE Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $35.09.

Get Franklin FTSE Germany ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Germany ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGR. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Germany ETF in the second quarter worth about $686,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $793,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Germany ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Germany ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,022,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Germany ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 200,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Germany ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (FLGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Germany RIC Capped index. The fund offers market cap-based exposure to large- and mid-cap German equities. FLGR was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.