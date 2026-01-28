Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) Short Interest Down 82.8% in January

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 208 shares, a drop of 82.8% from the December 31st total of 1,209 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,507 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,507 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4%

RFG stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,787. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $37.89 and a 1-year high of $57.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.70 and a 200 day moving average of $51.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFG. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 71,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

