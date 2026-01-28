ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,552 shares, a decrease of 82.3% from the December 31st total of 36,962 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,407 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,407 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ActivePassive International Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ActivePassive International Equity ETF stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.18% of ActivePassive International Equity ETF worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ActivePassive International Equity ETF Price Performance

APIE stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.07. The company had a trading volume of 71,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,810. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.68. ActivePassive International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.18 and a 1 year high of $38.11.

About ActivePassive International Equity ETF

The ActivePassive International Equity ETF (APIE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Classic ADR Composite index. The fund is an actively managed fund that utilizes a core and explore investment strategy in pursuing international equity exposure. The strategy blends passive and active approach to optimize cost, tracking and potential return over its benchmark index. APIE was launched on May 3, 2023 and is managed by Envestnet.

