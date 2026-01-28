Cdti Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cdti Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,042 shares, a growth of 2,381.0% from the December 31st total of 42 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,375 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 14,375 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cdti Advanced Materials Price Performance

Shares of CDTI stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,582. Cdti Advanced Materials has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04.

Cdti Advanced Materials Company Profile

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc (OTCMKTS: CDTI) develops and manufactures aluminum-based metal matrix composite (MMC) materials and thermal management solutions. The company’s flagship CxMat® hybrid composites combine aluminum with ceramic reinforcements to deliver enhanced strength-to-weight ratios, superior thermal conductivity and increased wear resistance. CDTi’s thermal interface products, including phase-change and elastomeric materials, are engineered to address critical heat-dissipation challenges in electronics and power systems.

CDTi supports a wide range of industrial applications by supplying MMC feedstocks suitable for stirring, casting and hot isostatic pressing (HIP), enabling foundries to produce high-performance components for automotive, aerospace and industrial equipment.

Featured Stories

