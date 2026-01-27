Head-To-Head Comparison: Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) & Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI)

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) and Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Greystone Logistics and Yatsen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greystone Logistics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Yatsen 1 0 0 0 1.00

Risk and Volatility

Greystone Logistics has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yatsen has a beta of -2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 308% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greystone Logistics $57.87 million 0.15 $2.35 million ($0.04) -7.80 Yatsen $464.90 million 0.85 -$97.02 million ($0.69) -6.12

This table compares Greystone Logistics and Yatsen”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Greystone Logistics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yatsen. Greystone Logistics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yatsen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Greystone Logistics and Yatsen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greystone Logistics -1.86% -4.88% -2.10% Yatsen -11.54% -15.36% -11.80%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.3% of Greystone Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of Yatsen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Greystone Logistics beats Yatsen on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins in the United States. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors. The company was formerly known as PalWeb Corporation and changed its name to Greystone Logistics, Inc. in March 2005. Greystone Logistics, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby’s Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, and beauty devices. It sells its products through stores and online channel. The company was formerly known as Mangrove Bay Ecommerce Holding (Cayman) and changed its name to Yatsen Holding Limited in January 2019. Yatsen Holding Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

