Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) versus Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Financial Survey

Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF – Get Free Report) and Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Petroteq Energy and Tidewater”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petroteq Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tidewater $1.35 billion 2.33 $180.66 million $2.97 21.31

Analyst Ratings

Tidewater has higher revenue and earnings than Petroteq Energy.

This is a summary of current ratings for Petroteq Energy and Tidewater, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petroteq Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Tidewater 0 6 1 0 2.14

Tidewater has a consensus price target of $67.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.65%. Given Tidewater’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tidewater is more favorable than Petroteq Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Petroteq Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Tidewater shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Petroteq Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Tidewater shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Petroteq Energy and Tidewater’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petroteq Energy N/A N/A N/A Tidewater 11.14% 14.86% 8.01%

Volatility and Risk

Petroteq Energy has a beta of 407.95, meaning that its share price is 40,695% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tidewater has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tidewater beats Petroteq Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petroteq Energy

Petroteq Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and processing operations in the United States. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 1,671,91 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 320 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 1,351.91 acres held under three Temple Mountain State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases. The company also operates rights under five leases covering lands consisting of approximately 5,960 acres situated in Uintah, Wayne, and Garfield Counties, Utah. In addition, it is developing a blockchain-powered supply chain management platform for the oil and gas industry. The company was formerly known as MCW Energy Group Limited and changed its name to Petroteq Energy Inc. in May 2017. Petroteq Energy Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Sherman Oaks, California.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying. The company operates anchor handling towing supply vessels, platform supply vessels, crew boats, utility vessels, and offshore tugs. The company serves integrated and independent oil and gas exploration, field development, and production companies; mid-sized and smaller independent exploration and production companies; foreign government-owned or government-controlled organizations, and other related companies; offshore drilling contractors; and other companies, such as offshore construction, windfarm development, diving, and well stimulation companies. Tidewater Inc. was incorporated in 1956 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

