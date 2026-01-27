Maj Invest Holding A S Purchases 156,041 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 535,773 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,041 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 4.3% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $126,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 41,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,871,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.1% in the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 15.3% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Union Pacific

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Citigroup set a $264.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $263.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.18.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $231.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.76. The firm has a market cap of $137.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $256.84.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.90%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two?thirds of the United States.

Featured Stories

