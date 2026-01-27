Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Shares Down 21.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Free Report) fell 21.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56. 195,448 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 214% from the average session volume of 62,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

Stria Lithium Stock Down 21.1%

The stock has a market cap of C$22.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.30.

Stria Lithium Company Profile

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Pontax-Lithium that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec. The company was formerly known as Stria Capital Inc and changed its name to Stria Lithium Inc in April 2014. Stria Lithium Inc is headquartered in Kingston, Canada.

