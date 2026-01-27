Phoenix Financial Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Phoenix Financial Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 57.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 222,039 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 302,031 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $60,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,093,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,113,526,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 626.1% during the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 11,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.2% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,937 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle
In other news, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $2,953,350.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 234,077 shares in the company, valued at $46,087,420.53. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $437,064.03. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,429.56. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,223 shares of company stock valued at $12,136,764. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Oracle confirmed a stake in the U.S. TikTok joint venture, marking a major consumer-business entry (ads/data opportunities) and helping drive the stock rally. Why Oracle Stock Just Popped
- Positive Sentiment: Oracle won a healthcare transformation deal with Alrajhi Medicine to deploy Oracle Health Foundation EHR and Fusion Cloud — adds recurring SaaS/implementation revenue and expands international healthcare footprint. Alrajhi Medicine to Digitize its Healthcare Operations with Oracle
- Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim reiterated a Buy on ORCL and called it a top software idea — analyst support can buoy sentiment and attract flows. Guggenheim Reiterates Buy on Oracle (ORCL)
- Positive Sentiment: Oracle raised job forecasts tied to a large New Mexico data center (OpenAI customer work), signaling stronger-than-expected infrastructure demand. Oracle Boosts Data Center Job Forecast
- Positive Sentiment: Contract wins in life sciences (Voisin Consulting adopting Oracle Argus) add to recurring SaaS/regulated-industry traction. Voisin Consulting to Advance Pharmacovigilance Capabilities with Oracle
- Neutral Sentiment: Oracle’s FedRAMP push for Primavera Cloud could open federal contracts, but timing and certification hurdles make near-term impact uncertain. Can Oracle’s FedRAMP Push Unlock Federal Cloud Opportunities?
- Neutral Sentiment: Some traders see ORCL as discounted amid AI bubble fears (options flow shows bear positioning), which could mean upside if sentiment normalizes. Options Corner: AI Bubble Fears Have Sharply Discounted Oracle Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Political and user backlash from the TikTok JV (spike in U.S. uninstalls and criticism over censorship/ownership) raises reputational and regulatory risk that could complicate the JV’s benefits. TikTok uninstalls are up 150% following U.S. joint venture
- Negative Sentiment: Rosen law firms have encouraged investors to join a securities class action tied to Oracle’s senior notes offering, creating legal risk and potential distraction. ROSEN Encourages Oracle Investors to Secure Counsel in Securities Class Action
Oracle Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $182.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.20. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.Oracle’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Oracle Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.
About Oracle
Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.
Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.
