Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May $PMAY Stock Position Decreased by Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,062 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May makes up approximately 1.1% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the third quarter worth $1,188,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the third quarter worth $204,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 5.4% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 3rd quarter valued at $515,000.

Shares of PMAY opened at $39.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.51 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.44. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $38.16.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

