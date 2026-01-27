J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Sells 5,719 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 217,127 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,719 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $24,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 10.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $233,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.20.

Key Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $111.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.36. The stock has a market cap of $198.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 13.14%.The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 21.87%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

