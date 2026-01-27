Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Incyte (INCY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY):

1/22/2026 – Incyte had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/20/2026 – Incyte had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $116.00.

1/20/2026 – Incyte was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $116.00.

1/13/2026 – Incyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen.

1/13/2026 – Incyte had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $101.00 to $128.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Incyte had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2026 – Incyte had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $94.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Incyte was given a new $119.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

12/24/2025 – Incyte was given a new $103.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation.

12/8/2025 – Incyte had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $92.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Incyte had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $116.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Incyte was given a new $121.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Incyte was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $121.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

In other Incyte news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 20,105 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total transaction of $2,060,963.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 63,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,471,353.79. This trade represents a 24.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total transaction of $60,613.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,033.84. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 98,897 shares of company stock valued at $9,869,376 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware–based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies in oncology and inflammation. Since its founding in 2002, Incyte has grown from a small research organization into a global enterprise, advancing a portfolio of internally developed and partnered assets. The company’s research and development efforts center on small-molecule drugs and biologics that modulate critical signaling pathways implicated in cancer, autoimmune disorders and rare diseases.

The company’s flagship product is Jakafi® (ruxolitinib), a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera.

