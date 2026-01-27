Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 47,414 Shares of Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 176,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,414 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco by 4,802.9% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 367.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 672.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IVZ stock opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.66. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Invesco had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Invesco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $28.75 price target on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.42.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Sharp sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $3,769,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523.52. This trade represents a 99.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IVZ). With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm’s product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

