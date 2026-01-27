RTX (NYSE:RTX) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.600-6.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $92.0 billion-$93.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.5 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on RTX. Bank of America lifted their target price on RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.88.

RTX Stock Up 2.5%

RTX stock opened at $198.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.07. RTX has a fifty-two week low of $112.27 and a fifty-two week high of $203.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.26. The company has a market capitalization of $266.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.44.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RTX will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is 55.85%.

Key Stories Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat revenue and (adjusted) EPS expectations — total revenue was $24.2B, up 12.1% year/year, and the company reported EPS that topped consensus (reported as $1.55 by some outlets). This directly supports the stock move. RTX (RTX) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Q4 results beat revenue and (adjusted) EPS expectations — total revenue was $24.2B, up 12.1% year/year, and the company reported EPS that topped consensus (reported as $1.55 by some outlets). This directly supports the stock move. Positive Sentiment: Strong cash flow and balance?sheet metrics — operating cash rose sharply (cited as ~$4.2B) and cash balances improved, supporting capital allocation and dividend/ buyback capacity. Q4 liquidity and cash flow details

Strong cash flow and balance?sheet metrics — operating cash rose sharply (cited as ~$4.2B) and cash balances improved, supporting capital allocation and dividend/ buyback capacity. Neutral Sentiment: FY?2026 guidance essentially in line with consensus — EPS guidance of $6.60–6.80 and revenue guidance of $92.0B–$93.0B track Street estimates (consensus ~6.70 EPS and $92.5B revenue), so guidance is not a surprise but supports the company’s growth story. RTX Reports 2025 Results and Announces 2026 Outlook

FY?2026 guidance essentially in line with consensus — EPS guidance of $6.60–6.80 and revenue guidance of $92.0B–$93.0B track Street estimates (consensus ~6.70 EPS and $92.5B revenue), so guidance is not a surprise but supports the company’s growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment and targets skew positive — multiple buy/overweight ratings and a median price target around $200 provide support, but targets vary widely (range cited in recent notes). Analyst ratings and price targets

Analyst sentiment and targets skew positive — multiple buy/overweight ratings and a median price target around $200 provide support, but targets vary widely (range cited in recent notes). Negative Sentiment: Conflicting EPS presentations and some data showing an EPS miss on a GAAP/different metric create noise — one third?party summary cited a lower GAAP diluted EPS (different from the adjusted number), which can confuse investors evaluating underlying performance. EPS metric differences reported

Conflicting EPS presentations and some data showing an EPS miss on a GAAP/different metric create noise — one third?party summary cited a lower GAAP diluted EPS (different from the adjusted number), which can confuse investors evaluating underlying performance. Negative Sentiment: Notable insider selling reported across several senior executives in recent months — could be perceived negatively by some investors. Insider trading activity details

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in RTX by 710.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 286,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,903,000 after buying an additional 250,957 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 42.4% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 818,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,448,000 after purchasing an additional 243,476 shares in the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec lifted its holdings in RTX by 181.6% in the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 286,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,005,000 after purchasing an additional 185,011 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in RTX by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 551,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,687,000 after buying an additional 149,031 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP raised its holdings in RTX by 149.1% during the second quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 169,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,788,000 after purchasing an additional 101,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Featured Articles

