Stonegate Investment Group LLC Purchases 410,271 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 24,493.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 410,271 shares during the period. Dell Technologies makes up 1.4% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $58,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $528,279,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 628.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,454 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,203,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,802,000 after purchasing an additional 867,071 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 189.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,187,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,418,000 after purchasing an additional 777,541 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 15.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,904,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $725,586,000 after buying an additional 771,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $186.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.26.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $115.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $168.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.65.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $27.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 234.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.920-9.920 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

In other news, Director Egon Durban sold 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total value of $9,806,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,172,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,935,755.36. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

