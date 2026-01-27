The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Purchased by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 566,710 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50,790 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.9% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $81,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,574 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 20,951 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 3,180 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total transaction of $4,464,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 535,143 shares in the company, valued at $79,634,629.83. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,896.80. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,863 shares of company stock worth $8,226,366. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.86.

TJX Companies Trading Down 2.1%

TJX Companies stock opened at $150.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $159.48. The stock has a market cap of $166.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 58.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Further Reading

