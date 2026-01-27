Northstar Advisory Group LLC Takes $929,000 Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF $ITB

Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITB opened at $104.60 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $82.71 and a 1 year high of $129.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.31.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes. The Company invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.