Stonegate Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $14,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $2,189,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 38,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 171,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,900,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,642,000. Finally, Daner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,906,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV opened at $319.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.40 and a fifty-two week high of $321.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.88.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

