Contrasting Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) and Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) and Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Expedia Group and Global-e Online, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expedia Group 0 22 13 1 2.42 Global-e Online 2 0 10 1 2.77

Expedia Group currently has a consensus price target of $289.13, indicating a potential upside of 7.29%. Global-e Online has a consensus price target of $50.09, indicating a potential upside of 32.03%. Given Global-e Online’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global-e Online is more favorable than Expedia Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

90.8% of Expedia Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of Global-e Online shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Expedia Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Global-e Online shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Expedia Group and Global-e Online’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expedia Group 9.66% 64.15% 6.25% Global-e Online 0.82% 0.81% 0.59%

Risk and Volatility

Expedia Group has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global-e Online has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Expedia Group and Global-e Online”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expedia Group $13.69 billion 2.41 $1.23 billion $10.45 25.79 Global-e Online $752.76 million 8.55 -$75.55 million $0.03 1,264.67

Expedia Group has higher revenue and earnings than Global-e Online. Expedia Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global-e Online, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Expedia Group beats Global-e Online on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com. The company's B2B segment provides various travel and non-travel companies including airlines, offline travel agents, online retailers, corporate travel management, and financial institutions who leverage its travel technology and tap into its diverse supply to augment their offerings and market Expedia Group rates and availabilities to its travelers. Its trivago segment, a hotel metasearch website, which send referrals to online travel companies and travel service providers from hotel metasearch websites. In addition, the company provides brand advertising through online and offline channels, loyalty programs, mobile apps, and search engine marketing, as well as metasearch, social media, direct and personalized traveler communications on its websites, and through direct e-mail communication with its travelers. The company was formerly known as Expedia, Inc. and changed its name to Expedia Group, Inc. in March 2018. Expedia Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

