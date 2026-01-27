Phoenix Financial Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF $VONV

Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,904,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,530,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $96.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.68 and a 1-year high of $96.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4916 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.