HP Inc. $HPQ Shares Acquired by Maj Invest Holding A S

Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,754,138 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 210,762 shares during the period. HP comprises 5.4% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in HP were worth $156,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,698,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in HP in the second quarter worth about $74,385,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in HP by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,536,318 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,095,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,056 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in HP by 93.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,874,334 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $119,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,678 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in HP by 76.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,662,544 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $114,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $35.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average is $25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.21.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 330.68%. HP’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.810 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on HP from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of HP in a report on Friday, January 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HPQ

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 16,726 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $415,306.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 169 shares in the company, valued at $4,196.27. The trade was a 99.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 41,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,972.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 141,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,856. This trade represents a 22.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 110,123 shares of company stock worth $2,784,126 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett?Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.