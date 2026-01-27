Maj Invest Holding A S Sells 29,666 Shares of Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Maj Invest Holding A S decreased its stake in shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 11.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,607 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 29,666 shares during the period. Barrick Mining comprises approximately 0.3% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in Barrick Mining were worth $7,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of B. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,459,633,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,091,122,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the second quarter valued at about $822,056,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $386,328,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,862,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B stock opened at $51.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $85.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.41. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $53.29.

Barrick Mining ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 24.53% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Barrick Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. This is a boost from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Barrick Mining’s payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on B shares. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Barrick Mining to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. DZ Bank raised shares of Barrick Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded Barrick Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Barrick Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.73.

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto?headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large?scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company’s activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

