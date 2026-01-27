Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Acquired Sen. Angus S. King Jr.

Senator Angus S. King Jr. (I-Maine) recently bought shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). In a filing disclosed on January 26th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Eli Lilly and Company stock on December 29th.

Senator Angus S. King Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) on 12/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on 12/29/2025.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE LLY opened at $1,063.34 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,133.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,057.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $883.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 109.52%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,038.00 to $1,182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,163.00 to $1,161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,174.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 368,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,525,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,142,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 541,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,406,000 after purchasing an additional 103,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,072,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Senator King

Angus King (independent) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Maine. He assumed office on January 3, 2013. His current term ends on January 3, 2031.

King (independent) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Maine. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

