Caterpillar (CAT) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.52 per share and revenue of $17.8093 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 14.34%.The company had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.17 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Caterpillar to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $636.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.57. Caterpillar has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $655.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $596.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $513.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 8,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.18, for a total value of $4,666,353.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,669,312.16. This represents a 16.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.06, for a total transaction of $5,750,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,460 shares in the company, valued at $26,142,227.60. The trade was a 18.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 54,729 shares of company stock valued at $31,084,308 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.7% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,963,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $7,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $612.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Caterpillar from $476.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $506.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $730.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $637.70.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

