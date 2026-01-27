Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Maze Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Lifesci Capital upgraded Maze Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Maze Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Maze Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Maze Therapeutics Stock Performance

Maze Therapeutics stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. Maze Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.36.

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.08.

Insider Transactions at Maze Therapeutics

In other news, SVP Amy Bachrodt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $227,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,166.80. This trade represents a 27.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Atul Dandekar sold 72,400 shares of Maze Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $2,936,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,001.68. This represents a 87.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 172,500 shares of company stock worth $7,002,267 in the last three months.

Institutional Trading of Maze Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAZE. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Maze Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Maze Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Maze Therapeutics by 8.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 18,773 shares during the period.

Maze Therapeutics Company Profile

Maze Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: MAZE) is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics by leveraging insights from human genetics and genomics. The company applies advanced data analytics and proprietary platforms to identify targets with strong genetic validation, aiming to de?risk early drug discovery and accelerate the development of medicines for patients with serious diseases. Maze’s approach centers on translating naturally occurring human mutations into a deeper understanding of disease biology, with an emphasis on validating therapeutic hypotheses before advancing into the clinic.

Since its inception, Maze has assembled a diversified pipeline of programs across metabolic, immunological and other therapeutic areas.

