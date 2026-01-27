Analysts Set Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Target Price at $8.15

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.15.

Several research firms have recently commented on STGW. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Stagwell from $6.36 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Stagwell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Stagwell in a report on Monday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Stagwell from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st.

NASDAQ:STGW opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.17 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Stagwell has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $7.48.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.11 million. Stagwell had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 0.68%.The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Stagwell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stagwell will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in Stagwell by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,273,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 950,913 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 26.7% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Stagwell in the second quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stagwell by 23.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after acquiring an additional 544,464 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stagwell during the second quarter worth approximately $7,875,000. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stagwell Inc is a modern marketing and communications network that partners with global organizations to drive brand growth through data-driven insights and creative solutions. The company operates a diversified portfolio of specialized agencies and technology platforms, offering services that span digital marketing, advertising, public relations, consumer and market research, social media strategy, and commerce consulting. By integrating research, creative, media, and technology under a unified network, Stagwell aims to deliver end-to-end marketing solutions tailored to the evolving needs of clients in sectors such as technology, healthcare, consumer goods, and financial services.

Founded in 2015 by long-time political strategist and pollster Mark Penn, Stagwell has expanded organically and through strategic acquisitions to build capabilities across the marketing value chain.

