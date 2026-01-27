Brokerages Set TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) PT at C$24.50

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TA shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Natl Bk Canada lowered TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on TransAlta from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Desjardins upped their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on TransAlta from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th.

Shares of TA opened at C$17.62 on Friday. TransAlta has a one year low of C$11.16 and a one year high of C$25.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$18.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.60.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of C$674.00 million during the quarter.

TransAlta owns, operates and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States and Australia with a focus on long-term shareholder value. TransAlta provides municipalities, medium and large industries, businesses and utility customers with affordable, energy efficient and reliable power. Today, TransAlta is one of Canada’s largest producers of wind power and Alberta’s largest producer of thermal generation and hydro-electric power. For over 114 years, TransAlta has been a responsible operator and a proud member of the communities where we operate and where our employees work and live.

