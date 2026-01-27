Tractor Supply (TSCO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $4.0320 billion for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.6%

Tractor Supply stock opened at $55.56 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.78.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 356.1% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.4% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 9,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 140.1% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 10,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 37.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Evercore ISI raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.81.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

