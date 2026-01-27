Bancorp (TBBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, January 29th. Analysts expect Bancorp to post earnings of $1.47 per share and revenue of $101.10 million for the quarter. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.100 EPS. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, January 30, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.
Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.16). Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $134.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million. On average, analysts expect Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $67.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $40.51 and a 52 week high of $81.65.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Dominic C. Canuso acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.24 per share, for a total transaction of $110,232.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,340. This represents a 105.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bancorp
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the second quarter worth $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Bancorp by 732.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.
About Bancorp
The Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: TBBK) is a Delaware-chartered bank holding company that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and financial institutions across the United States. Through its subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank, the company offers FDIC-insured deposit accounts, cash management solutions and specialized lending products. Its business model focuses on partnering with fintech firms, asset managers and payment processors to deliver integrated banking-as-a-service (BaaS) capabilities.
The company’s product suite includes interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and debit and credit card services.
